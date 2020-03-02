Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 41,319 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,319 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of iShares MBS ETF worth $12,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 239,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 19,493 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $109.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.25. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.59 and a one year high of $109.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

