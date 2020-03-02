Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 66,980 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,980 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.90% of Core Laboratories worth $15,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 173.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 25,955 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 39.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 14,416 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $1,972,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $50,000.

CLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price objective for the company. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.51.

NYSE CLB opened at $26.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.87. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $25.79 and a 52-week high of $75.63.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.31 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

In other Core Laboratories news, COO Lawrence Bruno bought 3,000 shares of Core Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,733.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

