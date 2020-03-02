Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 648,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,354 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $14,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,031.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $231,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $21.36 on Monday. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 48.70%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

