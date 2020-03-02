Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 431.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.08% of Markel worth $11,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Markel by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,392,000 after purchasing an additional 31,293 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Markel by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 38,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Markel by 874.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,805,000 after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Markel by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $418,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock opened at $1,181.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,239.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,169.84. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $950.16 and a 12 month high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 18.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 40.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MKL. ValuEngine lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,174.00.

In other news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.59, for a total transaction of $283,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,616,243.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,220.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,526. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

