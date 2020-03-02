Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,461 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Celanese worth $14,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CE. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,862,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Celanese by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 556,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,077,000 after purchasing an additional 197,107 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Celanese by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 452,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,322,000 after purchasing an additional 97,168 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Celanese by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 129,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 66,078 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Celanese by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,089,000 after purchasing an additional 61,141 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Celanese from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.71.

NYSE:CE opened at $93.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $88.07 and a 1-year high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

