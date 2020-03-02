Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,812 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.89% of Central Garden & Pet worth $14,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 778.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 913.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CENTA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $25.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $32.29.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $482.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.28 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

