Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 73.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,528 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.62% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $14,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 689.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,779,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,948 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 746.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 873,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after purchasing an additional 770,309 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,169,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 671,132 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 903,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,481,000 after purchasing an additional 402,052 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 488,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 290,396 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,006,000.00. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.99.

SFM opened at $15.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.39. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $24.06.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

