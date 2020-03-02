Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,707 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $12,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARE. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,294,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,151,000 after acquiring an additional 662,920 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,337,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,509,000 after acquiring an additional 181,054 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 555,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,411,000 after buying an additional 145,713 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,631,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,660,000 after buying an additional 103,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 706,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,764,000 after buying an additional 83,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $644,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,179,692.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 5,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $965,560.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,879,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,724 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.69.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $151.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52 week low of $134.26 and a 52 week high of $175.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

