Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,529 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.31% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $13,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $87.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.52. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $83.04 and a twelve month high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

