Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,021 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,372 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SAP were worth $12,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in SAP by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in SAP by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

SAP opened at $123.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $140.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.7119 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

