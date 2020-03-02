Bank of Montreal Can Sells 10,360 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,360 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of Verisign worth $14,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisign by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 1,062.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,062,398,000 after acquiring an additional 214,629 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 490.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17,566 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 137,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSN. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Shares of Verisign stock opened at $189.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.77 and a 200-day moving average of $196.59. Verisign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.84 and a 1-year high of $221.78. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 49.71%. The firm had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

