Bank of Montreal Can Sells 11,447 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,447 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.12% of Globe Life worth $13,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $505,144,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,276,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,278,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,947,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,178,000. Institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

GL stock opened at $92.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.07. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.14 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Globe Life news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 5,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $547,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $411,262.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,103 in the last 90 days. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

