Bank of Montreal Can Sells 154,310 Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,452,099 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 154,310 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $13,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,604,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946,430 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,950,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,276 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 41,914,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,626,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,607,000 after acquiring an additional 375,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 19,476,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,797,000 after acquiring an additional 210,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

ITUB opened at $7.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.72%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Itau Unibanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

