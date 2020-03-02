Bank of Montreal Can Sells 16,154 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 340,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.62% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $13,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 388,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,447,000.

FEZ stock opened at $35.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.00. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $41.27.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

