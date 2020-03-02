Bank of Montreal Can Sells 18,580 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,580 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.11% of Varian Medical Systems worth $14,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $122.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.92 and a 52-week high of $150.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 2,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $346,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,822,284. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $78,367.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,680. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.38.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

