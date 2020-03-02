Bank of Montreal Can Sells 203,800 Shares of Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,073,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.55% of Despegar.com worth $14,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DESP. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Despegar.com during the second quarter worth about $393,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Despegar.com during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Despegar.com by 24.9% during the third quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 35,657 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Despegar.com by 33.2% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Despegar.com by 16.9% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 312,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 45,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DESP opened at $11.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Despegar.com Corp has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.30.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

