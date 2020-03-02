Bank of Montreal Can Sells 205,865 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 205,865 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.36% of Foot Locker worth $14,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FL. Boston Partners lifted its position in Foot Locker by 93.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,290 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $48,534,000 after buying an additional 543,105 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $305,133,000 after buying an additional 454,489 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth $14,960,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth $11,147,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 190.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 395,259 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $15,411,000 after buying an additional 259,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

NYSE:FL opened at $36.25 on Monday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.83%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

