Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,307 Shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.47% of Monro worth $12,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. FMR LLC raised its position in Monro by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after acquiring an additional 32,522 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Monro by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,878,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,119,000 after acquiring an additional 189,012 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Monro in the third quarter worth about $3,943,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Monro by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Monro by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $56.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.19 and its 200-day moving average is $73.80. Monro Inc has a 12-month low of $54.64 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Monro had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Monro Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

MNRO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

