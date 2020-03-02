Bank of Montreal Can Sells 31,270 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,270 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.09% of Atmos Energy worth $12,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 913,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,060,000 after acquiring an additional 59,779 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATO opened at $103.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.32 and a 200 day moving average of $111.64. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $98.16 and a 52 week high of $121.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.15.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATO shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.82.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

