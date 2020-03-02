Bank of Montreal Can Sells 49,931 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 49,931 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of Garmin worth $13,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Garmin by 2,221.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Garmin by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $88.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.80. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.90. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $74.29 and a 12-month high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 51.24%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $64,763.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

