Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Director Buys C$228,250.00 in Stock

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) Director Ron Farmer bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$91.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$228,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at C$593,450.

Bank of Montreal stock traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$91.43. 1,720,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,305. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$101.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$98.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$88.24 and a 1 year high of C$106.51.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.40 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.84 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.2899995 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 47.09%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. CSFB dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$103.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$109.00 to C$107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$105.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$103.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$104.83.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

