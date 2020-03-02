Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Stock Position Increased by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,010 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon comprises 2.1% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $19,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 171,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after buying an additional 19,092 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 15.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 212,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,036,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,073,000 after acquiring an additional 196,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $39.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $38.54 and a 1-year high of $54.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.