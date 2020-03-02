Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.08% from the stock’s current price.

BK has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.90.

BK traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.15. The stock had a trading volume of 640,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.54. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $38.54 and a 52 week high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 15.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 212,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $57,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,036,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,073,000 after purchasing an additional 196,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $758,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

