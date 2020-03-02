Bapcor Ltd (ASX:BAP) Insider Acquires A$62,920.00 in Stock

Bapcor Ltd (ASX:BAP) insider Andrew Harrison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$6.29 ($4.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$62,920.00 ($44,624.11).

ASX BAP traded down A$0.19 ($0.13) during trading hours on Monday, reaching A$5.65 ($4.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,568,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,000. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 16.62. Bapcor Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$5.32 ($3.77) and a fifty-two week high of A$7.53 ($5.34). The company’s 50-day moving average is A$6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Bapcor’s previous Interim dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 17th. Bapcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Bapcor Company Profile

Bapcor Limited sells and distributes automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, equipment, and services in Australasia. The company operates in four segments: Trade, Bapcor NZ, Specialist Wholesale, and Retail & Service. The Trade segment offers automotive aftermarket parts and consumables to trade workshops; automotive workshop equipment, such as vehicle hoists and scanning equipment; and automotive accessories and maintenance products to do-it-yourself vehicle owners.

