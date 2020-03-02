Barclays Lowers Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target to GBX 550

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, January 20th. BNP Paribas lowered Standard Chartered to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.49) target price (up from GBX 250 ($3.29)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 655.33 ($8.62).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Shares of LON STAN opened at GBX 545.20 ($7.17) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 652.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 671.96. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a one year high of GBX 742.60 ($9.77). The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.