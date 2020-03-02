Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Barrett Business Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Barrett Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Barrett Business Services to earn $6.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Shares of BBSI traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.51. The stock had a trading volume of 51,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,654. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.37. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $95.64. The firm has a market cap of $448.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 34.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gary Kramer sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total value of $42,899.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,444.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $332,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,912.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,038. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BBSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from to in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.75.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.