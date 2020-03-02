Barrington Research Comments on Barrett Business Services, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrett Business Services in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.92. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BBSI. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from to in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barrett Business Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

BBSI stock opened at $59.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.37. The company has a market capitalization of $471.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 34.70%.

In other news, VP Gary Kramer sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total transaction of $42,899.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,444.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gerald Blotz sold 5,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $498,258.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,037.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,038. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

