Barrington Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for National CineMedia in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NCMI. ValuEngine cut shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

NCMI stock opened at $7.69 on Monday. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.69.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. This is a boost from National CineMedia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is 144.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after buying an additional 29,626 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 10,421,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,973,000 after buying an additional 220,939 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.