Barry J. Regan Sells 15,486 Shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Stock

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) SVP Barry J. Regan sold 15,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $465,354.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Wright Medical Group stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,499. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86. Wright Medical Group NV has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average is $26.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get Wright Medical Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Wright Medical Group by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,442,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $287,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493,912 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter worth $183,516,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter worth $130,933,000. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter worth $123,460,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter worth $80,292,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMGI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Wright Medical Group from $32.00 to $30.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Wright Medical Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.05.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.