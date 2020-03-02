Base Resources’ (BSE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Base Resources (LON:BSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.28) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 24.58 ($0.32).

BSE stock opened at GBX 10.90 ($0.14) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.88 million and a PE ratio of 4.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Base Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 10.12 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 16.50 ($0.22).

About Base Resources

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

