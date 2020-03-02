Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €64.00 ($74.42) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €65.06 ($75.65).

Shares of BAS opened at €52.95 ($61.57) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €62.35 and a 200 day moving average price of €64.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion and a PE ratio of 5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41. Basf has a 52-week low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 52-week high of €74.61 ($86.76).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

