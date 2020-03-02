Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €72.00 by Warburg Research

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €72.00 ($83.72) price target from Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Basf currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €64.94 ($75.51).

Shares of BAS traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €53.06 ($61.70). 8,279,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a one year low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a one year high of €74.61 ($86.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of €62.35 and a 200 day moving average of €64.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

