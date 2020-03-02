Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Down 10.5% This Week

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $328.15 million and $65.81 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Zebpay, DDEX, CPDAX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $257.45 or 0.02905086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00225219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00048159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00136622 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token’s launch date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,430,500,738 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken.

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, BitBay, ABCC, DDEX, Mercatox, ZB.COM, Livecoin, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Liqui, CPDAX, Gate.io, HitBTC, Binance, Poloniex, GOPAX, Upbit, IDEX, Vebitcoin, Huobi, LATOKEN, Bittrex, AirSwap, Radar Relay, WazirX, Cobinhood, Ethfinex, ChaoEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Koinex and Zebpay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

