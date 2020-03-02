Bata (BTA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $223.00

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Bata has a total market capitalization of $45,093.00 and $223.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bata has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bata coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bata

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bata is www.bata.io.

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

