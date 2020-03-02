Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,561 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $8,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 18,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Baxter International stock traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.18. 3,369,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,173. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $72.42 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.33 and its 200 day moving average is $85.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

