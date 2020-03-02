BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMWYY. BNP Paribas upgraded BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Commerzbank upgraded BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $21.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.97. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25.

BAYERISCHE MOTO/S Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

