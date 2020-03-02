Beacon (BECN) Price Down 22.1% Over Last Week

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Beacon has a market cap of $95,204.00 and $51.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0806 or 0.00000912 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Beacon has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00349292 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011012 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00016376 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000242 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000508 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,316,616 coins and its circulating supply is 1,181,794 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1.

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

