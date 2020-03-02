Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Holdings Lessened by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,927 shares during the quarter. Beacon Roofing Supply accounts for approximately 3.3% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $7,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $429,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.20. 990,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.51. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $174,408.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,701.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Frost acquired 3,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.90. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BECN shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

