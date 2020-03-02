BeatzCoin (BTZC) Market Capitalization Reaches $383,202.00

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 41% lower against the dollar. One BeatzCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $383,202.00 and $1.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000219 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BTZC is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,434,451,802 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.