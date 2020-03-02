Becker Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 64,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,287,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 288.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD opened at $159.69 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $155.47 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.