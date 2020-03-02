Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) will report earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.43. Becton Dickinson and posted earnings of $2.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will report full-year earnings of $11.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $12.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.72 to $13.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Becton Dickinson and.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.38.

Shares of BDX traded up $7.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $245.32. 2,227,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,184. The company has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.19, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. Becton Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $221.47 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $9,051,257.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,989,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,539 shares of company stock valued at $36,646,395. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 4.2% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

