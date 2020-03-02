Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC (LON:BKS) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.20

Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC (LON:BKS) announced a dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Beeks Financial Cloud Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Beeks Financial Cloud Group stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 96.50 ($1.27). The stock had a trading volume of 154,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. Beeks Financial Cloud Group has a 52-week low of GBX 74.10 ($0.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 128 ($1.68). The firm has a market cap of $49.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 114.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 95.45.
About Beeks Financial Cloud Group
Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.
