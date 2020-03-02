Beetle Coin (BEET) Hits Market Cap of $974,071.00

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $33.94, $10.39 and $50.98. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $974,071.00 and approximately $41,429.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00055484 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000205 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 217,707,061 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin.

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $24.68, $50.98, $24.43, $10.39, $20.33, $51.55, $18.94, $33.94, $13.77, $5.60 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

