Beldex (BDX) Trading 15% Lower This Week

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, Beldex has traded down 15% against the dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $43.64 million and approximately $98,574.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0445 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00052429 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000063 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex.

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

