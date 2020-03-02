Ben Habib Buys 90,000 Shares of First Property Group PLC (LON:FPO) Stock

First Property Group PLC (LON:FPO) insider Ben Habib bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £36,000 ($47,355.96).

First Property Group stock remained flat at $GBX 38.50 ($0.51) during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 238,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,843. First Property Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 39.20 ($0.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 53.90 ($0.71). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 43.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 million and a PE ratio of 7.40.

About First Property Group

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

