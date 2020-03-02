Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the January 30th total of 4,400,000 shares. Approximately 14.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 325,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock opened at $12.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BNFT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Benefitfocus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Benefitfocus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Benefitfocus in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,083,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,716,000 after buying an additional 805,543 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 902,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,793,000 after purchasing an additional 29,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 697,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 72,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

