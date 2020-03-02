Benz Price Down 9.1% This Week (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Benz has a total market cap of $356.00 and $694.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benz coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, Benz has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Benz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $251.24 or 0.02842394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00224249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00047754 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00133454 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Benz Coin Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,969 coins. Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID.

Benz Coin Trading

Benz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Benz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Benz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.