Berenberg Bank Reiterates €150.00 Price Target for Safran (EPA:SAF)

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €142.00 ($165.12) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays set a €172.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Safran has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €147.90 ($171.98).

Safran stock opened at €120.35 ($139.94) on Monday. Safran has a 52-week low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 52-week high of €92.36 ($107.40). The company’s 50 day moving average is €143.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is €140.58.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

