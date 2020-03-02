Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€82.00” Price Target for Bayer (FRA:BAYN)

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.15% from the company’s current price.

BAYN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €81.33 ($94.57).

Shares of BAYN opened at €64.49 ($74.99) on Monday. Bayer has a 1 year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 1 year high of €123.82 ($143.98). The business has a 50-day moving average of €74.76 and a 200-day moving average of €69.50.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

