Berenberg Bank Trims WPP (LON:WPP) Target Price to GBX 915

WPP (LON:WPP) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 985 ($12.96) to GBX 915 ($12.04) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,130 ($14.86) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “restricted” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,062.33 ($13.97).

WPP stock opened at GBX 744.20 ($9.79) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 977.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 986.77. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 796.90 ($10.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

